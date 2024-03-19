It will be suicidal for Paras and Kushwaha to ditch NDA: BJP

Rejecting the charge of Paras that ceding his Hajipur seat to estranged nephew Chirag Paswan was tantamount to 'disrespect' on part of BJP, Sinha said, 'We have great respect for Paras babu. A reason why for so many years he was kept in the Union Cabinet, which enabled him to rub shoulders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

The BJP leader added 'But, we must give every ally his due. The one (Chirag) who got nothing even after the death of his father, should also get something'. Notably, Paras had in 2021 split Lok Janshakti Party founded by the late leader and headed by Chirag, who was then left isolated as all other party MPs rallied behind the uncle.

Chirag has been given five seats, including Hajipur, currently held by Paras, which the late Paswan represented several times.

Although the BJP has said nothing specific about the Paras faction, it has made clear that it views Chirag as the true heir to his father and, therefore, its money is on the young leader.

Sinha also said, 'We want the LJP to stay united, as one family, so that the whole of NDA is able to function like one family'.

The BJP leader was also asked about unease in Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha on getting only one seat, despite its previous avatar Rashtriya Lok Samata Party having won three in 2014, when it was an NDA partner.