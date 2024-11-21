Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

NHRC notice to Bihar govt, DGP over deaths due to suspected food poisoning at shelter home

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within two weeks.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 17:01 IST
India NewsBiharShelter homeNHRCFood Poisoning

Follow us on :

Follow Us