Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

PM Narendra Modi unveils projects over Rs 6K cr from Bihar's Jamui on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 06:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 06:43 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBiharBirsa Munda

Follow us on :

Follow Us