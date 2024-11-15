PM Narendra Modi unveils projects over Rs 6K cr from Bihar's Jamui on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

<p>PM Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Modi hailed tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary and said he sacrificed everything to protect the honour and glory of the motherland.</p><p>Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.</p><p>"Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji sacrificed everything to protect the honor and glory of the motherland. My deepest respects to him on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.</p>.<p>Modi also shared a video and audio montage on his tributes to Munda on various occasions.</p>