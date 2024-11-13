Home
Two dead, 13 fall ill due to suspected food poisoning at state-run shelter home in Patna

The deceased persons were a 24-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl. They fell ill reportedly after consuming breakfast on November 7, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:43 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 15:43 IST
