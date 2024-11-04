Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Woman tonsured and paraded for stealing in Bihar's West Champaran district

The incident took in the district's Valmiki Nagar area on Friday afternoon.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 19:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 19:48 IST
womantheftBihar News

Follow us on :

Follow Us