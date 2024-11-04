Woman tonsured and paraded for stealing in Bihar's West Champaran district

<p>Bagaha: A woman was tonsured and paraded after allegedly being caught stealing in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took in the district's Valmiki Nagar area on Friday afternoon.</p>.Two booked for parading minors on suspicion of theft in MP's Chhatarpur.<p>Valmiki Nagar SHO Sanjay Kumar said locals caught the woman stealing and subsequently paraded her after shaving her head. Police arrived at the scene and rescued her, he said.</p>.<p>"After a thorough investigation, it was found that the victim was involved in two cases of theft previously and was also arrested. In this case too, police arrested the woman and she is currently under judicial custody. Police have also registered a case against at least 100 people for parading her," the SHO added.</p>