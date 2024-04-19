BJP 'biggest liar' in universe: Akhilesh

"This time, the BJP would be removed from power from Ghaziabad (at one end of western UP) to Ghazipur (at the other end of eastern UP), Yadav said, adding 'How would this government save itself now?"

"The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is ready for a fight this time. I know a lot of people wanted this coalition, some who could not speak up also nurtured this desire for a coalition in their hearts. Tell me if the socialists have not listened to your hearts? And it's not just the Congress, Samajwadi Party in the coalition. The Aam Aadmi Party is also there, ready to sweep them (BJP) out," Yadav said.