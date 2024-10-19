Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Breast cancer rising among young women in India, say experts

The recent data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that breast cancer accounted for 28.2% of cancers in women.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 10:49 IST
India NewsHealthcarebreast cancer

Follow us on :

Follow Us