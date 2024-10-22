Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre to hold month-long campaign to promote submission of digital life certificate by pensioners

Pensioners have to submit a life certificate every year in the month of November for continuation of pension.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 13:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 13:36 IST
India NewspensionCentral government

Follow us on :

Follow Us