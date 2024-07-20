Home
Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Of these, Telam Hunga was the Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) vice president under the Duled Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), while the other four are part of the lower rung, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 17:07 IST

Comments

Sukma: Five Naxalites surrendered before police and CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, an official said.

Of these, Telam Hunga was the Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) vice president under the Duled Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), while the other four are part of the lower rung, he said.

They decried the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the Sukma police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' ('new dawn' in Gondi language), the official added.

"These cadres were tasked with digging roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by the Naxalites. They will get benefits as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," he added.

