China asks India to respect its claim over South China Sea after Jaishankar backs Philippines' sovereignty

Beijing: China on Tuesday urged India to respect its sovereignty claims over the disputed South China Sea where it is currently locked in a bitter row with the Philippines, saying that no "third party" will be in a position to interfere in maritime disputes between the two countries.

"Maritime disputes are issues between countries concerned and any third party is not in a position to interfere," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in response to a question.

“We urge the relevant side to face facts of the issues of the South China Sea, respect the sovereignty and maritime interests of China and the efforts made by the regional countries in upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Li said.