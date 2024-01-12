Coast Guards of India, Japan hold joint exercises on responding to distress in real-time

The joint exercise code-named 'Sahyog Kaijin' on the Bay of Bengal saw the ICGS Shaurya and JCGS Yashima, equipped with advanced equipment, rush swiftly to rescue the crew of MT Matsyadristi and MV Anveshika involved in a simulated collision that resulted in a fire onboard the MT Matsyadristi as well as a crude oil slick.