Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coffee Board sets 2047 deadline to double production to 7 lakh tonnes

The board will be submitting an action plan to the ministry of commerce 'very soon'.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 10:40 IST
India NewsKarnatakacoffee board

Follow us on :

Follow Us