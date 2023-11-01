Cong's Jairam Ramesh alleges poll code violation by IndiGo airlines over announcements by cabin crew

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Last week, I took flights to Aizawl and back to Delhi on Indigo. Both ways there was an announcement by the cabin crew that hailed the Prime Minister 'Shri Narendra Modiji' for something routine and inconsequential."

"One of these announcements immediately segued into a vote appeal asking passengers to vote during upcoming state elections. Note that there was no mention of Election Commission in this announcement — a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged.