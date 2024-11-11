Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CoP29 Summit: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav gives it a miss

Asked whether the cabinet minister will join the delegation later at Azerbaijan capital, ministry sources said there was no such information.
alyan Ray
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 16:06 IST
India NewsenvironmentUnited NationsBhupender Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us