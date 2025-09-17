<p>Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dalai-lama">Dalai Lama</a>, extended his heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and wished him good health on Wednesday.</p><p>In a letter to Modi, also shared on the website of the Central Tibetan Administration, he wrote, "As India's longest staying guest, I have witnessed firsthand the far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years, and I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that has occurred in recent times."</p><p>India presents an example of harmony and stability to the world, and its success also contributes to global development, he added.</p><p>"I consider myself a proud messenger of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a>, and regularly express my admiration for India, the world's most populous and largest democracy, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism," the Dalai Lama said in the letter.</p>.Arunachal BJP MP requests Indian government to confer Dalai Lama with Bharat Ratna.<p>"For us <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tibet">Tibetans</a>, India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but for more than 66 years, has also been our physical home. I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality," he added.</p><p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> turned 75 on Wednesday, with a host of dignitaries and politicians lauding his leadership and the ruling BJP launching over a fortnight long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its pre-eminent leader.</p><p>The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.</p>