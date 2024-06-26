Death on a train: Kerala man killed after upper berth seat falls on him, Railways says other passenger at fault

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here due to the injuries he sustained after the upper berth seat in a train coach in which he was travelling fell on him due to improper chaining by another passenger, Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on June 16 when Ali Khan C K from Kerala was travelling to Agra along with his friend in the lower berth of the sleeper coach of the train number 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, they said.

The train was passing through Warangal district of Telangana when the incident happened, a GRP official said, adding the man suffered neck injuries and he was initially taken to a hospital in Ramagundam from there he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment on June 24.