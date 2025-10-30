<p>Jammu: Gau Raksha Andolan, an organisation advocating the cause of cow protection, on Thursday demanded that the government declare the cow as the national mother and announced a gherao of the Civil Secretariat on November 3 in Jammu to press their demand.</p>.<p>Gau Raksha Andolan has held a series of movements across India aimed at protecting cows, which are considered sacred in Hinduism.</p>.<p>"We are demanding that the government declare the cow as the national mother. The entire country, particularly Hindus, considers her as Gau Mata," Yog Guru Vijay Krishan Parashar told reporters here.</p>.<p>He said that a nationwide movement has been launched to press the government to grant this status to the cow.</p>.<p>Parashar announced that a protest march will be held on November 3 from Indira Chowk to the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.</p>.<p>"We will gherao the Secretariat to press for our demand of declaring the cow as the national mother," he said.</p>.<p>Parashar extended greetings on Gopashtami, emphasised the day's religious significance and sought participation from people of all sections of society and political parties in the November 3 march.</p>.<p>The organisation called upon everyone to unite in this sacred cause. </p>