AAP MLAs arrive at Delhi Assembly wearing yellow T-shirts, 'Kejriwal' masks

New Delhi: Clad in yellow T-shirts and sporting 'Kejriwal' masks, AAP MLAs arrived at the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday to mark their protest against the party supremo's arrest by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, symbolically took their social media campaign to the Assembly as they came dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans, such as 'Mai bhi Kejriwal' and 'Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal', printed on those.

"All AAP MLAs are protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's illegal arrest. Efforts are being made to do away with democracy in the country. For the first time in India's history, a sitting chief minister has been arrested and that too just before the national (Lok Sabha) election," Atishi told reporters during the protest.