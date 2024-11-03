Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Batteries, blades among 56 metal objects removed from UP teen's stomach; patient dies after surgery

The Class 9 student died a day after the surgery at Safdarjung Hospital as his heart rate spiked and his BP dropped alarmingly, his father said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 14:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 14:27 IST
DelhiUttar PradeshHospitalsurgerySafdarjung hospitalbatteriesBlade

Follow us on :

Follow Us