Changing weather conditions responsible for Delhi's poor air quality: Gopal Rai

<p>Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>'s air quality has deteriorated to the 'poor' category due to changing weather conditions and the pollution level is expected to worsen after Diwali, Environment Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gopal-rai">Gopal Rai</a> said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Rai told <em>PTI Videos</em> that the Delhi government is doing everything it can to control dust pollution and needs the cooperation of residents.</p>.<p>Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 273 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.</p>.<p>In some areas, the air quality was worse.</p>.<p>The AQI in Mundka and Bawana stood at 366, Wazirpur 355, Jahangirpuri 347 and Anand Vihar 333, all in the 'very poor' category, the data showed.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.</p>.<p>Rai said Delhi's air quality has dropped to the 'poor' category due to changing weather conditions and with temperatures dropping, the situation could deteriorate further.</p>.Delhi govt to monitor 13 pollution hotspots through special campaigns: Gopal Rai.<p>It is likely to worsen after Diwali, he said.</p>.<p>"For such emergencies, we have written to the central government," the minister said.</p>.<p>"Approximately 2.5 lakh inspections have been conducted and anti-dust campaigns are in full swing across Delhi. Wherever violations are found, penalties are being imposed," he said.</p>.<p>So far, fines totalling Rs 17 lakh have been levied on those found violating dust control regulations. Starting Sunday, the enforcement drive will be intensified, Rai said.</p>.<p>With winter approaching, he highlighted the need for urgent action.</p>.<p>On the 'very poor' air quality in Anand Vihar, Rai said the government has deployed 10 anti-smog guns in the area.</p>.<p>"We are doing everything we can to control dust pollution, but we need public cooperation to lower pollution levels," the minister said.</p>.<p>"I have also directed officials to conduct a joint campaign with Uttar Pradesh to combat pollution in Anand Vihar," he said.</p>.<p>Rai blamed Uttar Pradesh for polluting the Yamuna.</p>.<p>"They send the white froth from Uttar Pradesh, and we clean it. We did it yesterday and we will do it again today," he said.</p>.<p>The Yamuna in Delhi was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth on Friday.</p>.<p>Videos circulating on social media showed vast sections of the river frothing, resembling clouds over the water which gradually dissipated later in the day.</p>