Chief justices of several countries sit in CJI Chandrachud's court, witness proceedings

After around half-an-hour, the CJI-led bench rose for two minutes saying, "What we will do is, since our colleagues from overseas are going to go to court two, three, four and five, we will rise for two minutes, escort them out and will come back in two minutes."

Later in the day, some of the visiting chief justices sat in courts, including in the benches headed by justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna.