Courts should stay bail orders only in exceptional circumstances: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said courts should stay bail orders only in exceptional circumstances.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said so while setting aside an order of the Delhi High Court, which stayed bail to an accused in a money laundering case.

"Though court may have power to grant stay on bail, it must be done only in exceptional circumstances," the bench said.

The top court had earlier said courts should refrain from staying bail orders in a mechanical manner and without giving any reason.