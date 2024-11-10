Home
Delhi BJP leader beaten up while checking illegal borewell work: Party

It said the incident happened when BJP leader Tejender Yadav and councilor Jaiveer Rana, accompanied by three-four other party workers, had gone to the area to check the borewell work.
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:01 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 10:01 IST
