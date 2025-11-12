Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi blast: Faridabad car dealer detained; police issues directions to second-hand car dealers

According to police sources, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza in Faridabad's Sector 37, was detained late Monday night with the assistance of the Faridabad Police.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsDelhiFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us