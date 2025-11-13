<p>New Delhi: On a day DNA tests confirmed that Dr Umar N Nabi was driving the car that exploded near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/red-fort">Red Fort</a>, investigators on Thursday claimed the “white-collar terror module” of doctors had raised Rs 25-30 lakh to procure explosives even as they tracked and seized a car bought allegedly one of the accused Dr Shaheen Shahid one-and-half-months ago.</p><p>With the toll rising to 13 and police recovering a severed head and parts of a hand from the rooftop of a building in the locality where the blast took place on Monday evening, investigators have also got more clarity on the movement of Dr Umar on Sunday night and Monday before reaching the Red Fort are after crossing Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital.</p><p>The confirmation of Dr Umar’s presence in the car that exploded in Red Fort came after matching his mother’s DNA with the body parts collected from the vehicle. Investigators have now confirmed that Dr Umar was the lone passenger in the car at the time of the explosion and a probe is on to ascertain who all he contacted or travelled with in the run up to the incident.</p>.Delhi blast: Hours before the blast, Umar Nabi seen near mosque close to Ramlila Maidan.<p>Sources claimed Dr Umar, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Shaheen Sayeed had pooled in Rs 25-30 lakh for procuring explosives, most of which were recovered on Monday. They allegedly bought around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, worth around Rs 3 lakh and used to mix with other chemicals to make IEDs, from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby towns in Haryana.</p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that Umar and Muzammil had disputes over the handling of funds in recent times and investigators were checking whether it affected their plans or the timing of the attack. Investigators had indicated that the module planned to strike terror in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> and adjoining areas around December 6, coinciding with the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.</p><p>The visit of Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil among others to Turkiye in 2022 is also under the scanner of agencies.</p><p>After tracking a red EcoSport car owned by Dr Umar, police seized a Maruti Brezza, which was bought by Dr Shaheen and registered on September 25, from the campus of Al Falah University where she was a faculty. Earlier, a Maruti DZire belonging to Dr Shaheen was seized allegedly with arms and ammunition while a i20 Hyundai driven by Dr Umar exploded killing him too.</p><p>Sources said investigators are looking into other vehicles procured or used by the terror module, which could be used for reconnaissance or escape. Police have already detained a person, who is said to have parked the EcoSport car in Faridabad's Khandawali village besides forensic teams deployed to collect samples.</p>