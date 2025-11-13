Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi blast: Suspects of 'White-collar terror module' pooled in over Rs 20 lakh for bomb-making

The confirmation of Dr Umar’s presence in the car that exploded in Red Fort came after matching his mother’s DNA with the body parts collected from the vehicle.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsDelhiRed Fort

Follow us on :

Follow Us