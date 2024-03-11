JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

'An FIR under section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation will be taken up,' Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 06:09 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who fell into a borewell at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant here, officials said on Monday.

The victim is yet to be identified, they said.

"An FIR under section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation will be taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

The body of the man was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell after a nearly 12-hour-long operation on Sunday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 March 2024, 06:09 IST)
India NewsDelhiAccidentFIRborewell

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT