Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till July 12

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 12, reports news agency ANI.
He was produced through video conferencing (VC).
The court also reserved its order on the plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking his wife's presence through video conferencing during the consultation by the medical board.
In another development, Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.
Published 03 July 2024, 09:40 IST