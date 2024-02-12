JOIN US
Home

Month-long Section 144 across capital ahead of farmers' ‘Dilli Chalo’ march

Delhi Police order has imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital, armers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 08:41 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 across the national capital in view of widespread tension and 'social unrest' due to the farmers' Delhi Chalo March on Tuesday. The order will be in place for a month.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday prohibited any type of rally or procession and blocking of roads and passages.

Delhi Police order has imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital.

Farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march.

