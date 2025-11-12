Delhi Red Fort blast LIVE updates | 'Taking no chances': Police on high alert, checking continues in national capital
Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been 'accidentally triggered' while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module. PM Modi on Monday said all those involved will be brought to justice. Track all the latest updates on Delhi Red Fort blast here, only with DH!
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES |Car dealer who solid i20 to Dr Umar Nabi, detained
08:1912 Nov 2025
Delhi blast could be result of panic rather than pre-planned act: Security sources
08:0212 Nov 2025
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | Delhi blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on Oct 19: Source
08:0212 Nov 2025
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | All those involved will be brought to justice: PM Modi
08:0212 Nov 2025
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | Tracing the Hyundai i20's route: From Faridabad to Red Fort
10:1112 Nov 2025
Blast near Red Fort in Delhi on 10th Nov | The car dealer in Faridabad, Haryana, who had sold the Hyundai i20 car to suspects Dr Umar Un Nabi and Tariq Ahmad Malik has been detained and is being questioned by the Police: Sources