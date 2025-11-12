Menu
Delhi Red Fort blast LIVE updates | 'Taking no chances': Police on high alert, checking continues in national capital

Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been 'accidentally triggered' while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module. PM Modi on Monday said all those involved will be brought to justice. Track all the latest updates on Delhi Red Fort blast here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 04:41 IST
Highlights
10:1112 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES |Car dealer who solid i20 to Dr Umar Nabi, detained

09:4412 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES |'Taking no chances': Police on high alert, checking continues in national capital

09:1412 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | Security forces continue to stand guard at the blast site. 

08:1912 Nov 2025

Delhi blast could be result of panic rather than pre-planned act: Security sources

08:0212 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | Delhi blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on Oct 19: Source

Published 12 November 2025, 02:49 IST
