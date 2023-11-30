FibreNet case: SC adjourns hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail until Dec 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned until December 12 the hearing of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi deferred the matter, saying the judgement in another petition filed by Naidu seeking quashing of the FIR in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam case is likely to be delivered soon.