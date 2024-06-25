Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital's old emergency building, nurse rescued from third floor

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a storeroom in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

There are no reports of anyone being injured so far. A nurse was rescued from the third floor of the building after breaking a window, they said.

A Safdarjung Hospital official said that everything is under control now and no patient was affected due to the fire.

DFS chief Atul Garg said the department received information about the fire around 10.40 am.

"The fire was at gate no. 6 of the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in the building's storeroom," he added.

Dr Ayush of Safdarjung Hospital, who was on duty at the time of the incident, said he and others were alerted about the fire around 10.30 am.