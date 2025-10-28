<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that India is the fourth-largest nation in the world in terms of renewable energy capacity, at 257 GW, a three-fold jump from 81 GW in 2014.</p><p>Addressing the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly, he said India's solar capacity increased from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 128 GW today.</p><p>He said, "India is now the world's 4th-largest in RE capacity. Renewables in 2014 V/s Now: 81 GW - 257 GW."</p><p>He informed that solar module manufacturing capacity increased from 2 GW in 2014 to 110 GW at present and the solar cells manufacturing increased from 'zero' to 27 GW.</p><p>Joshi said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved the Nationally Determined Contribution target of 50% capacity from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of the deadline.</p>.New super-fast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai soon: Pralhad Joshi .<p>In fact, among the G20 countries, India is the only nation to have achieved its 2030 renewable energy targets as early as 2021. "We have consistently been at the forefront of global efforts to mitigate climate change", the Minister said.</p><p>India now ranks third globally in growth in power generation capacity over the past five years.</p><p>Joshi highlighted that global solar energy has now exceeded 1,600 GW and accounts for nearly 40 per cent of total renewable generation.</p><p>"Yet the progress remains uneven. In sub-Saharan Africa and small island nations, millions still live without reliable electricity,” he said</p><p>India invites all partners of the International Solar Alliance to join this mission to engage, energise, and empower a new global energy order, together, Joshi stated.</p><p>India is working on a $ 25 million contribution to the Africa Solar Facility under ISA to support investments in mini-grids and distributed renewables across Africa.</p>