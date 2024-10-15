Home
Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court commences hearing plea related to RG Kar medic case

At the start of the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, informed the bench that investigation was going on in the matter with "utmost seriousness".
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:13 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKolkata

