Namo Bharat train services to start 2 hours early on Bhai Dooj

According to the statement, train services on the operational section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday, operating from 6 am instead of the usual 8 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 09:44 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 09:44 IST
