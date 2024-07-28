Old Rajinder Nagar flooding: Mayor calls for action against coaching centres being run from basements

"Yesterday some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them three students lost their lives. This is very shocking. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action," Oberoi said.

"It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi," the mayor added.

Directing the MCD commissioner to take action against coaching centres being run from basements, Oberoi asked for an immediate inquiry to identify if any officers of MCD are also responsible for the incident.

"If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them," she said.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area.