RS Chairman Dhankhar warns Raghav Chadha over hand gesture

While seeking permission to raise a 'point of order', Chadha gestured with his hand resembling cricketers seeking TV referrals. This angered the Chairman who asked the AAP MP not to do so.



"You don't have to do (gesture) this to raise a point of order. Use your tongue. Don't do it. Otherwise, you will start dancing also. Don't do it, take your seat," Dhankhar said.



Dhankhar's remarks came during the Zero Hour after he refused permission to notices submitted by 23 MPs to suspend business and immediately discuss Wednesday's security breach in Parliament.

As Chadha sought to raise his objections, Dhankhar recalled the recent suspension of the AAP from the House and said, "You are the only person who is enjoying your conviction, your sentence (and) giving an impression that your suspension has been revoked. You were convicted, you were sentenced by the House."