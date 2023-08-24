Home
Homeindiadelhi

Thieves uproot ATM machine in Delhi

There was Rs 1,40,300 present in the ATM machine, the DCP said.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 07:37 IST

Unidentified suspects uprooted an ATM at a kiosk and decamped with the cash dispensing machine containing more than Rs 1.40 lakh in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

On Thursday around 3:10 am, a PCR call was received from the command room of Central Bank of India, Mumbai, regarding an ATM break-in and theft at Khera khurd, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The police reached the spot and found that the main gate of the ATM kiosk was broken, the ATM was uprooted and taken away by the suspects, the DCP said.

A case under sections of the the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered at Narela Industrial Area police station. According to the bank, the last time cash was deposited on August 19 and there was Rs 1,40,300 present in the machine, Singh said.

Further investigation is underway. Police are checking the nearby CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused, they added.

(Published 24 August 2023, 07:37 IST)
India NewsCrimeCentral Bank of IndiaTrendingATM crime

