JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Two flights diverted, 30 delayed due to dense fog at Delhi airport

An IndiGo and SpiceJet flight were diverted to Jaipur, with 30 flights being delayed.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 06:15 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Two flights were diverted and nearly 30 flights delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to dense fog.

One flight each of IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted to Jaipur, an official said.

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, around 30 flights have been delayed in the morning.

In a post on X, DIAL gave a fog alert at around 0730 hrs saying that while landing and takeoffs continue at the Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 December 2023, 06:15 IST)
India NewsDelhiAviationWintersfogDelhi AirportSpicejetIndigo

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT