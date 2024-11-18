Home
Women DTC employees stage protest demanding equal pay, job security

The protest was led by the female employees at the recently inaugurated all-women 'Sakhi Depot' in Sarojini Nagar, the first in the country to be fully managed and operated by women.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 22:39 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 22:39 IST
