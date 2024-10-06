Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Denied permission for Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk seeks alternative venue for fast

In the letter, Delhi Police said the request was received at a "very short notice", and no specific time frame was mentioned about the gathering.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 10:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 10:33 IST
India NewsDelhiLadakhSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us