Devastating floods hit Assam: 2.5 lakh people still suffering

The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with more than 2.5 lakh people affected in multiple. Road and rail communication in several parts of the State remained disrupted following incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone ‘Remal’.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 06:47 IST
The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday although one more person lost his life due to drowning, while nearly 2.5 lakh people were still reeling under the deluge across eight districts.

As per the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in the Katigorah revenue circle of Cachar district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslides and storm increased to 34.

Nearly 2,47,000 people were affected due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 1.4 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with around 65,500 people and Hojai with approximately 18,500 people suffering, the ASDMA said.

Till June 4, more than 4.23 lakh people were suffering in the flood across nine districts of the state.

At present, 375 villages are under water and 5,055.6 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

Published 06 June 2024, 06:47 IST
India NewsAssamAssam floods

