DH Evening Brief: 17 Indians onboard Israeli-linked ship seized by Iran; NHRC flags human rights violations in Sandeshkhali

17 Indians onboard Israeli-linked ship seized by Iran
Seventeen Indians are on board an Israeli-linked container ship that has been seized by the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. Read more
NHRC flags human rights violations in Bengal's troubled Sandeshkhali
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday said its spot enquiry in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali has revealed "several instances of atrocities inflicted upon the victims", which "clearly demonstrate" that there was a violation of human rights due to negligence of the administration. Read more
'Sheer display of hooliganism': TMC posts video of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's physical altercation with party worker
The TMC on Saturday attacked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for purportedly getting into an altercation on the road with a TMC worker. Watch video
China had a ‘special place’ in Modi’s heart. Now it’s a thorn in his side.
Narendra Modi once looked up to China. As a business-friendly Indian state leader, he traveled there repeatedly to attract investment and see how his country could learn from its neighbor’s economic transformation. China, he said, has a “special place in my heart.” Read more
Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to release BJP manifesto at party headquarters on April 14
The Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Delhi headquarters on April 14. Read more
US says Iran attack on Israel imminent: Reasons, reactions and all you need to know
US President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects Iran to attack Israel "sooner, rather than later" as he warned Tehran not to proceed with the same. Read more
'If I say noob during elections...': Modi's dig at opposition during gamers' meet
Man shot in Sydney's Bondi after reports of stabbings, police say
A man was shot at a mall in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday after reports of multiple people stabbed, police said, as media reported hundreds had been evacuated. Read more
Kukis, Meitis unite on one point - not right time for Lok Sabha polls in Manipur
The Kukis and Meitis may be at loggerheads in Manipur but their thoughts on one point converge — this is not the right time for Lok Sabha elections in the restive state. Read more
Vidya Balan: Where versatility meets verve
"It's too short a trip but I have to say I've always loved Bangalore," actor Vidya Balan says as she walks into the Deccan Herald office, looking sublime. Read more