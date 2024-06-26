Home
india

DH Evening Brief: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI custody; Om Birla re-elected Speaker of Lok Sabha

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 14:31 IST
Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI custody

A Delhi Court has remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to three days CBI custody in liquor policy case, Live Law reported.

Om Birla re-elected Speaker of Lok Sabha, defeats Congress' K Suresh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Om Birla after the latter was elected as the Speaker of the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

Can Owaisi be disqualified for 'Jai Palestine' chant? What Constitution says

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi kicked up a storm on Tuesday when he chanted 'Jai Palestine' while taking oath as an MP in the Lok Sabha.

No more support to BJP, only Opposition: Patnaik | A brief history of BJP, BJD relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik during the swearing-in ceremony of new Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Union Minister J P Nadda and Governor Raghubar Das are also seen.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with his party's nine Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday and asked them to emerge as a "vibrant and strong" opposition in the Upper House of Parliament during its upcoming session that would begin on June 27.

Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

Prajwal Revanna

A Bengaluru court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment in multiple cases.

Foxconn plant rejecting married women? Labour Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt

Job aspirants talk with a hiring agent outside the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur.

Following reports that Apple supplier Foxconn rejected married women from getting jobs at its Tamil Nadu plant, the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment on Wednesday took cognisance of the same, and sought a detailed report from the Labour Department of TN government.

Whole system trying to ensure Arvind Kejriwal doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship: Delhi CM's wife Sunita

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Wednesday alleged the whole system was trying to ensure that her husband does not come out of jail and stressed that all this is akin to "dictatorship" and "emergency".

From Zero FIR to online police complaints, key highlights of new criminal laws

Representative image showing a book, handcuffs, and a gavel.

Zero FIR, registration of police complaints online, summons through electronic modes and mandatory videography of crime scenes of all heinous crimes are the key highlights of the three new criminal laws that will come into effect from July 1.

Won't allow CAA, NRC to be implemented: Maha Vikas Aghadi

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders meeting in Mumbai on the eve of legislature session.

In a strong statement, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) on Wednesday asserted that it would not allow the Citizenship Amendment Act  (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in Maharashtra even as it boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the eve of the monsoon session of state legislature. 

50% adults in India 'insufficiently physically' active, finds Lancet study

Almost 50 per cent of adults in India engaged in insufficient levels of physical activity in 2022, according to a study published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

Published 26 June 2024, 14:31 IST
