DH Evening Brief: Centre forms panel to look at fair conduct of exams by NTA; India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere

Centre forms high-level committee to look at transparency, smooth and fair conduct of examinations by NTA
The Ministry of Education said Saturday it has constituted a high-level committee of experts led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).
India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy
Notwithstanding the growing clamour to boycott India in Bangladesh, the prime ministers of the two nations, Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday decided to start negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and witnessed the signing of pacts for rail connectivity as well as for maritime and space cooperation.
Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, three others sent to judicial custody till July 4
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three of his associates were on Saturday remanded to judicial custody till July 4. Darshan, his close friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested recently for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son says 'entire Delhi bowing down' before his father
The son of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that after the landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, "entire Delhi is bowing down" before his father.
Taking Uttar Pradesh lightly cost us badly: Pollster Pradeep Gupta on exit polls being wrong
Blaming an error of judgment for his exit polls going off the mark, Axis My India chief Pradeep Gupta has said taking Uttar Pradesh lightly in the last three phases of the elections cost it dearly as it shifted its top resources away from the crucial Hindi-heartland state to Odisha that it had got wrong in the earlier polls.
3 I.N.D.I.A. MPs on panel to assist pro-tem Speaker considering declining position
Three I.N.D.I.A. MPs named to assist Bhartruhari Mahtab in his duties as Protem Speaker of the new Lok Sabha are unlikely to take up the assignment in protest against the government not choosing senior most MP Kodikkunnil Suresh to the post, sources said on Saturday.
At least 42 killed after fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said.
NEET scam puts focus back on youth unemployment
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) saga has the potential to centrestage the issue of unemployment in Indian politics, and it is now up to the renewed Opposition to fight for the youth.
YSRCP office razed: TDP defends demolition; Jagan Reddy calls it 'vendetta politics'
In the early morning crackdown, bulldozers, excavators and cranes from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) demolished the under-construction central office building of the former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.on Saturday.
Ukrainian soldiers put their faith in yoga for healing, wellness and recovery in frontline of war: Report
On the frontlines of the Ukraine war, the country's soldiers were seen rolling out their mats to participate in yoga, according to a report by The Times of India.
Vikram Seth on 2024 Lok Sabha election results: 'Limitation on autocracy now'
Eminent author-poet Vikram Seth on Friday said "we are in a better situation" than a month ago, referring to the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, and added that there will be some sort of "limitation on autocracy" in India.