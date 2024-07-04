DH Evening Brief | Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th CM of Jharkhand; 6 arrested over Hathras stampede

Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th chief minister of Jharkhand
JMM executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand.
Read more
Hathras stampede: 6 arrested, non-bailable warrant to be issued against chief sevadar
Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested six persons, who were among the organizers of the ‘satsang’ (religious gathering) at Phulrai village in Hathras district where 121 people were killed in a stampede on Tuesday.
Read more
Kirori Lal Meena keeps his word, resigns from Rajasthan cabinet after Lok Sabha polls loss
One of Rajasthan's key cabinet ministers and veteran BJP tribal leader Dr Kirori Lal Meena on Thursday tendered his resignation, months after saying that he would quit the post if the BJP loses the Dausa Lok Sabha seat.
Read more
Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras to meet kin of victims
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people have been killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago, senior party leader K C Venugopal said here on Thursday.
Read more
Champai Soren: JMM leader whose entry and exit as CM both dramatic
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren's entry to the limelight in February to replace Hemant Soren as the state chief minister was as dramatic as his exit from the post five months later.
Read more
K Keshava Rao resigns from Rajya Sabha a day after his return to Congress
A day after returning to the Congress, senior leader K Keshava Rao on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat which he won on a BRS ticket saying it is morally and legally not right to continue.
Read more
'Isolate and expose' countries that harbour terrorists, says India at SCO summit
India on Thursday asked the international community to "isolate and expose" those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism, saying that if left unchecked, terrorism can become a major threat to regional and global peace, in a veiled jibe at China and Pakistan.
Read more
Chat with the champions: PM Modi hosts T20 World Cup-winning India team
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a memorable conversation with the members of T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, discussing their journey at the recently-concluded ICC event in USA and the Caribbean.
Read more
Delhi Education Minister Atishi orders cancelling transfer of 5000 teachers
Delhi Education minister Atishi Thursday said she has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw transfer orders for 5,000 teachers that was issued without her directions.
Read more
Amid equity market surge, CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI, SAT to be cautious
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday advised market regulator SEBI and the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to exercise caution amid a significant surge in equity markets and pitched for more tribunal benches to ensure that the "backbone is stable".
Read more
10 most expensive cities in the world for expats in 2024
Here we list the top ten World's costliest cities for expats in 2024, according to Mercer’s Cost of Living City rankings.
Read more