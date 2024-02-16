DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in amid MLA 'poaching attempts' by BJP; Putin critic Navalny dies in Russian prison

Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly alleging poaching attempts by BJP
Seeking the vote of confidence in the Assembly, he said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."
Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison
In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on Friday, and 'almost immediately lost consciousness'.
Income Tax dept freezes Congress accounts, appellate tribunal de-freezes them
Calling it a “deep assault” on the country's democracy, the Congress on Friday said its nine bank accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax Department on “flimsy grounds” after raising a tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19.
Rajasthan: Police lathi charge protesting farmers in Hanumangarh
The farmers were protesting at a programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking virtually. As the protesting farmers broke barricades, the police swung into action, lathi charging the crowd to stop them from disrupting the function.
Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 84,560 crore
The proposals cleared by the DAC include new generation anti-tank mines, air defence tactical control radar, heavy weight torpedoes, medium range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, flight refueller aircraft and software defined radios.
All marriages between NRIs and Indian citizens should be made compulsorily registered in India: Law Commission
Describing as a 'worrisome trend' the 'rising' cases of fraudulent marriages between NRIs and Indian citizens, the Law Commission has recommended a comprehensive law to deal with the situation and compulsory registration of such alliances.
Another jolt to Congress as influential tribal leader in Rajasthan may opt for BJP
Congress Party may receive another jolt as one of its senior tribal leaders in Rajasthan Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya may soon cross over to BJP. Having been with the Congress for more than five decades, he is an experienced and influential leader in the Vagad region that comprises the tribal-dominated districts of Dungarpur and Banswara.
Seven held by Hong Kong customs for $1.8 billion money laundering case linked to India, elsewhere
Law enforcement in Hong Kong, India, and elsewhere cooperated in carrying out the operation, enabling its success, said Suzette Ip Tung-ching, the head of customs' financial investigation bureau.
SpiceJet's MD Ajay Singh submits bid for GoFirst
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh along with Busy Bee Airways have submitted a bid for bankrupt Go First. Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said that he firmly believes that Go First holds immense potential and can be revitalised to work in close synergy with SpiceJet, benefiting both carriers.
RBI extends deadline for Paytm unit wind-down to March 15
The RBI, in a January order, had asked the Paytm unit to stop accepting any fresh deposits in its account or popular wallet from Feb 29. The action was triggered by persistent and serious supervisory concerns, the central bank had said.
Ravichandran Ashwin bags 500th Test wicket
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday became the second Indian bowler after former skipper Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England here.
Three wounded in suspected shooting in Israel
Israel's ambulance service said medics were treating at least five people who were wounded at a junction in southern Israel, where police said they were responding to a suspected shooting incident.