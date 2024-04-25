DH Evening Brief | Kharge writes to Modi: 'You have been misinformed on Congress manifesto'; 6 dead after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel

Taking on Narendra Modi for his shrill campaign rhetoric, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he was "neither shocked nor surprised" by his "language" after BJP’s Lok Sabha phase 1 performance but wanted to meet him to explain his...
Six persons, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel, situated close to a railway station in Patna, police said.
The poll panel did not directly name the Prime Minister, Rahul or Kharge in its communication but shared copies of the complaints against them which were submitted to it.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the difference between his party's guarantees and 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is clear and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that the elections have 'slipped out of his hands'.
Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading 'lies' to divert attention from real issues in the Lok Sabha polls and challenged him to point out where in the party's manifesto is 'redistribution of wealth' mentioned.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat where he would be facing sitting MP and BJP nominee Subrat Pathak.
The CBI has registered the first case in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there, officials said on Thursday.
Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was reportedly given at least two to three drops of 'toilet cleaner' mixed in an Iftar meal, her spokesperson said on Thursday.
Country's leading airline IndiGo on Thursday announced placing an order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes.
The swashbuckling Rishabh Pant has showed with his scintillating knock against Gujarat Titans that he is ready to roar in the upcoming T20 World Cup, feels Delhi Capitals' batting coach Pravin Amre.
