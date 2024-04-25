JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief | Kharge writes to Modi: 'You have been misinformed on Congress manifesto'; 6 dead after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 13:17 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi: 'You have been misinformed on Congress manifesto'

Taking on Narendra Modi for his shrill campaign rhetoric, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he was "neither shocked nor surprised" by his "language" after BJP’s Lok Sabha phase 1 performance but wanted to meet him to explain his...

Read more

6 dead, over 20 rescued after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel

Six persons, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel, situated close to a railway station in Patna, police said.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC notice to BJP, Congress chiefs over complaints against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

The poll panel did not directly name the Prime Minister, Rahul or Kharge in its communication but shared copies of the complaints against them which were submitted to it.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi knows polls have slipped out of his hands, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the difference between his party's guarantees and 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is clear and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that the elections have 'slipped out of his hands'.

Read More

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi, says he symbolises 'asatyamev jayate'

Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading 'lies' to divert attention from real issues in the Lok Sabha polls and challenged him to point out where in the party's manifesto is 'redistribution of wealth' mentioned.

Read more

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh files nomination from Kannauj, BJP nominee says it'll be 'India-Pak' contest now

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat where he would be facing sitting MP and BJP nominee Subrat Pathak.

Read more

CBI registers first case in Sandeshkhali land grab, sexual assault allegations

The CBI has registered the first case in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there, officials said on Thursday.

Read more

Drops of toilet cleaner mixed in Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's food: Spokesperson

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was reportedly given at least two to three drops of 'toilet cleaner' mixed in an Iftar meal, her spokesperson said on Thursday.

Read more

IndiGo places order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes

Country's leading airline IndiGo on Thursday announced placing an order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes.

Read more

IPL 2024 | Rishabh Pant looks hungry, he is in very good form: DC batting coach Amre

The swashbuckling Rishabh Pant has showed with his scintillating knock against Gujarat Titans that he is ready to roar in the upcoming T20 World Cup, feels Delhi Capitals' batting coach Pravin Amre.

Read more

