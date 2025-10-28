<h2>RSS row: Karnataka HC stays govt order curbing events in public places</h2>.<p>In a setback to the Siddaramaiah government, the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed till the next date of hearing the government order that restricts conglomeration of persons more than 10 in public places<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rss-row-karnataka-high-court-stays-government-order-restricting-activities-of-private-organisation-in-public-spaces-3777545">Read more</a></p>.<h2>I.N.D.I.A. bloc releases poll manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran'</h2>.<p>Congress said, 'Our goal is to free Bihar from the misrule of BJP-JDU and provide every Bihari with respect, security, facilities, and appropriate opportunities.'<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-india-bloc-releases-poll-manifesto-titled-bihar-ka-tejashwi-pran-3777823">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP leader asks Hindu youths to 'kidnap' Muslim girls, promises jobs, security</h2>.<p>BJP was left red faced after one of its former MLA and senior leader publicly asked the Hindu youths to 'kidnap' Muslim girls and marry them saying that he would bear the expenses incurred on the marriage and also give them jobs and security.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/bjp-leader-asks-hindu-youths-to-kidnap-muslim-girls-promises-jobs-security-3777621">Read more</a></p>.<h2>We chose Siddaramaiah to be CM for five years, says Parameshwara</h2>.<p>No timeframe was set for his tenure when Siddaramaiah was elected CLP leader, says Home Minister and asks Congress high command to put an end to confusion<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/we-chose-siddaramaiah-to-be-cm-for-five-years-says-parameshwara-3777704">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Notice issued to Prashant Kishor over name in voter lists of both Bihar and West Bengal</h2>.<p>The notice has been issued by the district election office in Bihar's Rohtas, where Kishor has been registered as a voter in Kargahar assembly segment, directing him to respond within three days.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/notice-issued-to-prashant-kishor-over-name-in-voter-lists-of-both-bihar-and-west-bengal-3777795">Read more</a></p>.<h2>HAL signs pact with West-sanctioned Russian aerospace firm to build civil aircrafts</h2>.<p>Indian state-owned warplane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed an initial agreement to build civil commuter aircraft with a Russian aerospace firm subject to Western sanctions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/hal-signs-pact-with-west-sanctioned-russian-aerospace-firm-to-build-civil-aircrafts-3777675">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cyclone Montha | Landfall expected in Andhra off Kakinada coast between evening to night</h2>.<p>The severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' over the west-central Bay of Bengal is currently about 100 km off Machilipatnam and 180 km off Kakinada, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cyclone-montha-updates-heavy-rain-strong-wind-in-andhra-pradesh-odisha-train-and-flight-services-cancelled-live-breaking-landfall-tamil-nadu-storm-3777380">Read more</a></p>.<h2>First cloud-seeding trial conducted in parts of Delhi</h2>.<p>The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/first-cloud-seeding-trial-conducted-in-parts-of-delhi-3777632">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amazon to lay off 14,000 jobs globally</h2>.<p>The e-commerce giants also announced that looking ahead to 2026, it is expecting to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places that they can remove layers, increase ownership and realise efficiency gains.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/amazon-to-lay-off-14000-jobs-globally-3777415">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'God is with him, he is recovering really well': Suryakumar Yadav gives health updates on Shreyas Iyer</h2>.<p>Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav allayed apprehensions over Shreyas Iyer's health and wished him a speedy recovery.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/god-is-with-his-side-he-is-recovering-really-well-suryakumar-gives-health-updates-on-shreyas-iyer-3777543">Read more</a></p>