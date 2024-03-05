DH Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar receive bomb threat over email; Ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to join BJP

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar receive bomb threat over email
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have received a bomb threat over email.
The threat was sent on March 3, two days after the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru that injured ten persons. "There's a ransom demand. It came two days back. It has been sent to the Bengaluru police commissioner," Shivakumar said on Tuesday.
Read more
Abhijit Gangopadhyay announces he's joining BJP after resigning as Calcutta High Court judge
Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.
Addressing a press conference, he said he would join the BJP on March 7. "I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," he said.
Sandeshkhali: Calcutta High Court transfers probe into attack on ED officials to CBI
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the CBI.
The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.
Read more
Sandeshkhali: West Bengal government moves Supreme Court against Calcutta High Court order
The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court to transfer the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 to the CBI.
Maoist links case: Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and 5 others
In a significant development, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquitted wheelchair-bound former Delhi University professor and activist G N Saibaba, arrested over a decade ago for alleged Maoist links, setting aside the life imprisonment handed to him.
Read more
Maharashtra govt moves SC against HC verdict acquitting Saibaba
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case in which he was accused of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist).
Police arrest manager of Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener
The Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested the manager of a local restaurant where five friends got severe cuts in their mouths and started vomiting after having a mouth freshener which allegedly had dry ice mixed in it, officials said.
Spanish woman gang rape case: 5 more accused held, total arrests reach 8
Jharkhand Police has arrested five more accused in connection with gang rape of a Spanish woman in Dumka district of Jharkhand. A total of 8 accused have been arrested so far
Read more
Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Ashwini Vaishnaw
IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.
Yogi Adityanath inducts 4 new ministers in his cabinet; RLD, SBSP get berth
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday expanded its cabinet with the induction of four new ministers, including Anil Kumar from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which joined the NDA recently and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar.
Read more