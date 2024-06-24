DH Evening Brief | Nadda replaces Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha; PM Modi, senior ministers take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha

BJP president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as Members of Parliament.
Read more
The Delhi High Court will pass its order on Tuesday over ED’s plea seeking stay on bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.
Read more
More than two dozen students, some of them NSUI members, were detained while protesting against irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams.
Read more
Adding a fresh twist to the latest TMC-Governor flashpoint, newly elected Trinamool legislator Sayantika Banerjee met West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday and announced her intention to take oath in the Assembly instead of the Raj Bhavan.
Read more
Delhi Water minister Atishi's health condition has deteriorated on the fourth day of her indefinite fast and doctors have advised her to be admitted to a hospital, the AAP said.
Read more
Observing that brazen acts of tree felling in the national capital cannot be brushed aside lightly, the Supreme Court sought a "clear" statement from the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.
Read more
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the new chief of Ukraine's state guard service to clear its ranks of people discrediting it after two of its officers were accused of plotting to assassinate senior officials.
Read more
Indian golfing stars Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar on Monday secured qualification to the upcoming Paris Olympics via the world rankings.
Read more