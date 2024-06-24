Home
DH Evening Brief | Nadda replaces Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha; PM Modi, senior ministers take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 13:38 IST
BJP chief J P Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as leader of House in Rajya Sabha

BJP president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha

PM Modi, senior ministers take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as Members of Parliament.

Delhi HC to pass order on ED's plea for stay on Kejriwal's bail on June 25

The Delhi High Court will pass its order on Tuesday over ED’s plea seeking stay on bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

NEET row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

More than two dozen students, some of them NSUI members, were detained while protesting against irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams.

TMC-Raj Bhavan imbroglio: MLA says she wrote to Guv of her wish to take oath before Speaker

Adding a fresh twist to the latest TMC-Governor flashpoint, newly elected Trinamool legislator Sayantika Banerjee met West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday and announced her intention to take oath in the Assembly instead of the Raj Bhavan.

Atishi's health deteriorating due to fast, doctors have advised hospitalisation: AAP

Delhi Water minister Atishi's health condition has deteriorated on the fourth day of her indefinite fast and doctors have advised her to be admitted to a hospital, the AAP said.

SC raps DDA over felling of trees in Delhi ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Observing that brazen acts of tree felling in the national capital cannot be brushed aside lightly, the Supreme Court sought a "clear" statement from the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

Zelenskyy orders purge of state guard after assassination plots

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the new chief of Ukraine's state guard service to clear its ranks of people discrediting it after two of its officers were accused of plotting to assassinate senior officials.

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar qualify for Paris Olympics

Indian golfing stars Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar on Monday secured qualification to the upcoming Paris Olympics via the world rankings.

